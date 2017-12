Fed Scholar Says Trump Can Control CFPB Through Mulvaney

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 12:34 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s selection of a White House staffer to temporarily lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau violates the bureau’s independence, and could potentially let the president dictate financial policies that Congress has said is outside his purview, a scholar of the Federal Reserve said Monday.



Peter Conti-Brown, an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, said in an amicus brief supporting CFPB Deputy Director Leandra English’s bid to serve as the bureau’s acting director that Trump’s appointment of Office of Management...

To view the full article, register now.