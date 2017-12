4th Person Cops To $3.9M Insider Trading Scheme In NJ

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (December 11, 2017, 9:29 PM EST) -- A day trader admitted in New Jersey federal court on Monday to taking part in a more than $3.9 million insider trading scheme that involved violating confidentiality agreements with investment banks and short-selling securities before offerings were publicly disclosed, authorities said.



Joseph Spera, 56, of Boca Raton, Florida, pled guilty to an information charging him with one count each of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud, joining three other men who have copped to criminal charges over their involvement in the illicit plot, according...

