Disney, Walmart Sued After Flying Fairy Doll Maims Man

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 9:06 PM EST) -- A man says he was blinded in one eye after part of a flying fairy doll disconnected and hit him, according to a suit filed Sunday in Pennsylvania federal court that accuses The Walt Disney Co., Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and toymaker JAKKS Pacific Inc. of negligently marketing a toy similar to ones that have been recalled.



Troy Knecht and his family allege he was injured when a wing from a Disney Fairies Light Up Sky High Tink toy disconnected after it was launched into the air via...

