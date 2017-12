M&G Final DIP Loan Decision Postponed For One Day

Law360, Wilmington (December 11, 2017, 9:56 PM EST) -- M&G USA Corp. secured Delaware bankruptcy court approval for a longer, two-track company sale schedule Monday, with a decision on M&G’s $100 million debtor-in-possession loan postponed for a day as company attorneys worked to settle objections and cash allocations.



Under timetables approved by Judge Brendan L. Shannon, M&G will hold an auction on March 20 if warranted by offers from more than one bidder for the company’s Corpus Christi, Texas, plastics plant. A sale hearing will follow on March 22.



“Effectively, we’re adding about two weeks...

