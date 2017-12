GenOn Seeks OK Of Ch. 11 Plan As Gov't Raises Concerns

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 9:54 PM EST) -- NRG Energy unit GenOn Energy Inc. urged a Texas bankruptcy court on Sunday to approve its pending Chapter 11 plan, but it is being met with an objection by the federal government over third-party litigation releases and a complaint that it is hastily pushing through a late settlement.



Touting nearly unanimous support from voting noteholder creditors, GenOn said it is poised to confirm a prearranged Chapter 11 plan that will cut nearly $1.8 billion in debt through a noteholder equity swap and settle potential claims against...

