Tribal Lender Manager Can't Flee Borrower's Suit: Judge

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 9:40 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Monday rejected an effort by a manager at a Native American tribal lender to dismiss a borrower’s racketeering lawsuit, with the court saying that the tribe’s sovereign immunity didn’t extend to its employee.



Daniel S. Pennachietti had his car repossessed in 2014 after he didn’t make the final payment on a high-interest $5,050 loan. He sued Craig Mansfield, a manager at Sovereign Lending Solutions LLC, for allegedly violating a Pennsylvania usury law and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Mansfield slipped...

