Dog Groomer Can't Duck Fraud Claims In Trademark Suit

Law360, Chicago (December 11, 2017, 9:26 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday said a dog groomer cannot dodge consumer fraud claims brought by a grooming business accusing him of unlawfully listing his number next to its advertisements, but he held on to the groomer's counterclaim that a once-contractual partnership between him and the company owners was unlawfully broken.



U.S. District Judge Robert Dow rejected Illinois groomer Steven Holland's argument that the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act claims in Woofbeach Inc.'s trademark infringement suit fail because it cannot show a reliance on his allegedly...

