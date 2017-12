DLA Piper Adds Boston Partner To Transactional Practice

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 6:32 PM EST) -- DLA Piper recently announced it has expanded its corporate practice with the addition of a partner from Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP who will focus on strategic M&A, middle-market M&A, and private equity and venture capital.



Adam Ghander, who joined the firm's Boston office on Dec. 6, said he was drawn to DLA Piper in particular because the firm can offer a scalable approach to international and middle-market clients, as well as a more "nimble" approach to emerging companies seeking venture capital advice, since the firm's...

