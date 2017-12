Warnings Against Global Patent Licensing Remedies

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 8:50 PM EST) -- On Dec. 5, 2017, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Competition Committee held a roundtable on extraterritorial remedies, including on global portfolio-wide remedies in antitrust patent licensing cases. While the roundtable was a closed-door off-the-record event, the country submissions and speaker presentations are publicly available on the OECD’s website.



Judge Douglas Ginsburg of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit criticized the Korea Fair Trade Commission’s (KFTC’s) 2016 decision against Qualcomm Inc., stating in his public presentation that the “decision to...

