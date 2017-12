Tesla Wins Info In Fight Over Direct Sales Ban In Mich.

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 9:20 PM EST) -- Three Michigan auto dealers must hand over information about their lobbying efforts supporting a state ban on car manufacturers selling vehicles directly to consumers, a federal judge ruled Monday, rejecting their attempt to dodge a July order in Tesla’s lawsuit alleging the ban creates an unconstitutional monopoly.



U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff denied an appeal from Ann Arbor Automotive, Serra Automotive and Shaheen Chevrolet challenging a magistrate judge’s July 27 order saying they had to comply with subpoena requests from Tesla Inc. for communications the...

