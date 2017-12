Chinese Flooring Exporter Gets 2nd Shot At Duty Review

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 4:17 PM EST) -- A Chinese exporter of multilayer wood flooring on Monday landed another crack at exemption from China-wide anti-dumping tariffs after a U.S. Court of International Trade judge concluded the Department of Commerce abused its discretion when determining that the producer didn’t qualify for an individual review and remanded the case.



Judge Gary Katzmann overturned the department’s decision last year that Huzhou Muyun Wood Co. Ltd. wasn’t entitled to an individualized calculation of anti-dumping duties under a new shipper review because the single sale it made in the...

