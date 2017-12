Insurer Balks At Coverage In Suit Over Patient Found Dead

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 4:53 PM EST) -- An Illinois-based insurance company asked an Arkansas federal court on Monday to declare that it has no duty to defend a mental health care provider in an underlying suit seeking to hold the provider liable for allegedly allowing a resident who was later found dead to wander off, saying that the center’s leader failed to cooperate with attorneys during the case.



Evanston Insurance Co. told the court that Jeannie Boeckmann, the president of The Logan Centers Inc., had missed meetings and mediation sessions and had failed...

