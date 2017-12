7th Circ. Absolves Insurer Of Accident Coverage

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 3:16 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday said a construction company’s insurer doesn’t owe a defense against allegations that a company truck hit and injured a woman because the driver didn’t report the accident to the insurer in a timely manner.



The three-judge panel reversed a district court’s decision that State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co. had a duty to defend and indemnify Brumit Services Inc., finding the driver and business owner Carl Brumit’s 21-month delay in informing the insurer of the accident was “inexcusable” under Illinois...

