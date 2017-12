Investors Say Lloyds Should Have Revealed £10B HBOS Loan

Law360, London (December 12, 2017, 5:13 PM GMT) -- A former Lloyds risk manager only approved a £10 billion loan facility to bail out HBOS in 2008 after it got the full backing of the U.K.’s former banking regulator, a lawyer representing Lloyds shareholders said at trial Tuesday, arguing the deal was outside of the lender’s ordinary course of business and should have been disclosed.



The investors suing Lloyds over the controversial acquisition of HBOS at the height of the financial crisis allege that the bank “secretly” gave HBOS a loan facility that was not...

