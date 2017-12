UK Treasury Committee To Publish Brexit Transition Report

Law360, London (December 12, 2017, 5:11 PM GMT) -- A powerful government scrutiny panel is to reveal on Thursday how it believes the U.K.’s finance and insurance sectors would cope if they were given an extended period to adjust to a deal between Britain and the bloc after Brexit.



The Treasury Select Committee has been taking evidence on the U.K’s economic ties to the European Union after it exits the bloc in 2019. The parliamentary group has heard testimony on how the industry would cope with a transition period after the official deadline for departure....

