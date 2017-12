$100M M&G DIP Cleared Over Lienholder, Trustee Objections

Law360, Wilmington (December 12, 2017, 7:56 PM EST) -- Bankrupt global plastics supplier M&G USA Corp. secured final Delaware court approval Tuesday for a $100 million debtor-in-possession loan needed to keep its sale plan alive, over objections from Texas plant construction lienholders and the U.S. trustee's office.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon said in a ruling from the bench that M&G had resolved many of the trustee's concerns since the company's initial plans and first day in court, when the judge himself expressed concern that the DIP order could effectively become a stealth official...

