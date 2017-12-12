Calif. Hashes Out Regs For Recreational Pot Legalization

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 7:40 PM EST) -- As California prepares for the legalization of recreational marijuana next year, state authorities are issuing emergency regulations and rules to usher in cannabis sales beginning Jan. 1.



The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration has adopted Emergency Cannabis Tax Regulation 3701, the Collection and Remittance of the Cannabis Excise Tax, to deal with taxing cannabis for retailers that already have marijuana or marijuana products ahead of the Jan. 1 start date of the law.



According to the regulation notice, it wasn't clear how or when...

To view the full article, register now.