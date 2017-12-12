Calif. Hashes Out Regs For Recreational Pot Legalization
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration has adopted Emergency Cannabis Tax Regulation 3701, the Collection and Remittance of the Cannabis Excise Tax, to deal with taxing cannabis for retailers that already have marijuana or marijuana products ahead of the Jan. 1 start date of the law.
According to the regulation notice, it wasn't clear how or when...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login