Professor Alleging Sandy Hook Hoax Loses Suit Over Firing

Law360, Miami (December 12, 2017, 7:16 PM EST) -- A former Florida Atlantic University professor lost his wrongful termination suit against the university on Monday after a jury decided FAU did not violate his speech rights when it fired him after learning of his blog, in which he said the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.



A federal jury in West Palm Beach returned a defense verdict Monday afternoon following a 10-day trial in which James Tracy, a formerly tenured communications professor, said he was fired because of his blogging activities in violation...

To view the full article, register now.