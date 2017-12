NLRB Seeks Public Input On Merits Of Union Election Rule

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 4:05 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board’s three-member Republican majority asked for public input on Tuesday over whether it should scrap a nearly 3-year-old rule that updated the process for union representation elections, with the board’s two dissenting members saying the request wasn’t properly justified.



In a request for information set for publication in the Federal Register on Wednesday, the board majority asked for public comment on whether to revoke or change a rule that was finalized in December 2014 on a 3-2 party-line vote. The board at...

To view the full article, register now.