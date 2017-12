Towing Service Says Insurer's Fraud Claims Are Lies

Law360, Philadelphia (December 12, 2017, 3:29 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania towing and environmental services firm has sued IAT Insurance Co. in state court in a dispute over a claim from an oil-spill cleanup, alleging that the insurer made defamatory statements when it suggested in an email that the company engaged in fraud.



Robert C. Bolus Sr., owner of Bolus Truck Parts and Towing Inc., accused IAT on Friday of falsely stating that another company performed the cleanup and that Bolus' company was experienced in insurance fraud in an email to a separate business that...

