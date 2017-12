Wash. Further Urges Justices To Take Salmon Culvert Case

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 3:46 PM EST) -- Washington state on Monday further urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its challenge to a Ninth Circuit opinion ordering the state to replace hundreds of culverts to protect tribal salmon fishing rights, saying that the opinion imposes massive burdens on the state.



The state of Washington filed a reply to bids that had earlier been filed by both the federal government and various tribes — including the Suquamish Tribe, Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe, Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe and Nisqually Tribe — opposing the state’s petition for...

To view the full article, register now.