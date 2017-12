Gas Leak Detection Co. Urges Court To Revive IP Suit

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 5:49 PM EST) -- Leak Surveys Inc. asked a Texas federal judge Monday to vacate her decision throwing out the company's infringement suit against competitor FLIR Systems Inc. over gas-leak detection patents, arguing the ruling constituted an error of law that violated LSI's due process rights.



Leak Surveys asked District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn to vacate her November order lifting the stay on the case and dismissing the claims with prejudice, arguing that the company was denied Fifth Amendment due process rights, that its claims are not moot, and that the Patent...

To view the full article, register now.