Pa. State Sen. Seeks To Increase Pipeline Safety

By Dan Packel

Law360, Philadelphia (December 12, 2017, 4:09 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state senator said Monday that he plans to introduce legislation to improve oil and gas pipeline safety in the wake of the damage to water sources from Sunoco Pipeline’s work on its controversial Mariner East 2 project.

Sen. John Rafferty, R-Montgomery, Chester, Berks, is seeking co-sponsorship for two bills. One would require pipeline operators to give notice to all impacted residents five days before initiating drilling. The other would make operators conduct proper studies and investigations of potentially impacted aquifers before drilling.

Rafferty told...
