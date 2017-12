Actavis Asks Calif. Justices To Revive Opioid Coverage Bid

Law360, Los Angeles (December 12, 2017, 5:54 PM EST) -- Actavis asked California's high court late Monday to resurrect its effort to obtain coverage from Travelers for lawsuits alleging its misleading marketing of painkillers has fueled the nation's opioid addiction problem and caused a spike in heroin use, saying an appellate court's decision favoring the insurer bucked decades of precedent.



On Nov. 6, a three-judge California appeals panel upheld a trial judge's decision for The Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America after finding that the suits against Actavis Inc. and other pharmaceutical companies lodged by two...

