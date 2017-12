BHP Billiton Can't Put An Early Stop To Oil Gathering Row

Law360, Houston (December 12, 2017, 4:27 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday rejected BHP Billiton Petroleum Properties LP's argument that a lawsuit brought against it by an oil and gas exploration company alleging BHP charged above-market rates to gather oil and gas produced from Eagle Ford Shale wells should be dismissed under the Gas Utility Regulatory Act.



BHP had argued that before EF Non-Op LLC could bring its claims in the underlying lawsuit, it was required to take the rate dispute to the Texas Railroad Commission, which under the GURA has exclusive...

