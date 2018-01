3 Worries Keeping Managing Partners Up At Night In 2018

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Law firms are facing a business environment in 2018 filled with land mines as work is moved in-house and to alternative legal services providers, new technologies infiltrate the market and the ongoing lateral churn creates upheaval.



Navigating the potentially explosive terrain this year will require a deft hand on the part of leadership as law firms attempt to find the right path forward to become formidable players in the legal industry of the future.



"Across the industry, in my discussions with others, it seems clear there...

