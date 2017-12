Barclays Banker Gets 6 Years For Role In Laundering £2.5M

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 2:18 PM EST) -- A Barclays PLC banker was jailed for six years and four months on Tuesday for his role in a conspiracy to launder over £2.5 million ($3.3 million) that was stolen using malware.



Jinal Pethad, 29, from London, acted as a “personal bank manager” to Pavel Gincota and Ion Turcan, who laundered the money, setting up 105 sham bank accounts for them using false identification documents. He managed the accounts to ensure that receipt of the stolen funds was not blocked by the bank’s security processes and...

