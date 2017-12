DOL Extends Comment Deadline On Tip Pool Rollback

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 4:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has extended a deadline for comments on its proposal to let hospitality employers redistribute workers’ tips if they pay at least minimum wage, after lawmakers and workers’ advocates called on the agency to give stakeholders more time to weigh in.



As of Tuesday, a page on the DOL’s website discussing last week’s proposal to roll back an Obama administration rule forbidding tip pools involving nontipped workers indicated the agency would extend the Jan. 4 deadline by 30 days. It was not...

