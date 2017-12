T-Mobile Urges Supreme Court To Reject Prism IP Appeal

Law360, Washington (December 13, 2017, 7:50 PM EST) -- Prism Technologies LLC shouldn’t be granted U.S. Supreme Court review of a Federal Circuit decision invalidating its patents and rejecting its $100 million infringement lawsuit against T-Mobile because a lower court judge never made a reviewable finding of fact, the wireless company says.



T-Mobile argued in a recent opposition brief that the high court should leave untouched the Federal Circuit’s decision to invalidate Prism’s network authentication patents under the Alice standard. The decision should stand, T-Mobile said, because the nonpracticing entity is simply arguing over the...

To view the full article, register now.