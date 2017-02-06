In Wine Trademark Battle, Judge Says TTAB Ruling Is Binding

By Bill Donahue

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 5:34 PM EST) -- Citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a New York federal judge ruled Monday that a California vineyard was barred from relitigating a decade-old decision issued by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

Siding with Italian vintner Cesari SRL in an infringement action against Napa Valley winemaker Peju Province Winery LP, the judge said she was bound to follow the board’s 2004 decision, which said Peju’s Liana wine was confusingly similar to Cesari’s Liano brand.

“Peju Province is precluded from re-litigating the likelihood of confusion between...
Case Information

Case Title

Cesari S.R.L. v. Peju Province Winery L.P. et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-00873

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Judge

Naomi Reice Buchwald

Date Filed

February 6, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

