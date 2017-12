DOJ Seeks Dismissal Of HSBC Money Laundering Case

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 1:35 PM EST) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday asked a federal judge in Brooklyn to end a deferred prosecution agreement against HSBC Holdings PLC, saying that the British bank had addressed the problems that allowed Mexican drug cartels to funnel nearly $1 billion into the U.S. financial system.



Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss their case against HSBC just a day after the bank said that the move was coming. The motion came almost exactly five years after the Justice Department put HSBC under the deferred prosecution agreement and...

