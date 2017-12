GAO Says More Action Needed On Security Clearance Backlog

Law360, Washington (December 12, 2017, 9:06 PM EST) -- Despite progress on reform efforts, security clearance processing for executive agency employees remains bogged down by delays and a backlog of more than 700,000 open applications that is exacerbated by a lack of reporting requirements, according to the Government Accountability Office.



Although executive agencies have taken steps to enact more than 50 reform initiatives to improve the clearance process, investigation lengths averaged more than three times the 40-day goal for the fastest 90 percent of initial secret clearances, raising concerns over a shortage of cleared personnel,...

To view the full article, register now.