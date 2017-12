Mexican Antitrust Watchdog Fines Latex Glove Makers $13M

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 7:08 PM EST) -- Mexico’s antitrust commission on Monday levied fines equaling more than $13 million against five latex glove manufacturers and almost a dozen individuals stemming from a coordinated effort to rig bids for various products used by the Mexican public health sector.



The Federal Economic Competition Commission, known by its Spanish abbreviation COFECE, ordered Dentilab, Ambiderm, Degasa, Productos Galeno and Holiday de México and 11 people acting on behalf of the companies to turn over a total of 257.61 million pesos for their roles in the scheme. COFECE...

