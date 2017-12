Mexico Rebuffs Magnet Wire JV Over Market Share Concerns

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Mexican regulatory authority on Tuesday denied approval of U.S.-based Rea Magnet Wire Co. Inc.'s joint venture with a unit of a Mexican industrial company due to concern that the deal would lead to increased prices and impede competition.



The board of commissioners for Mexico's Federal Economic Competition Commission — known by its Spanish acronym, COFECE — expressed concerns that the joint venture between Rea and Mexico-based Xignux SA would disrupt the marketplace because the combination of both company's assets would greatly increase the entities' market...

