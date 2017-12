CIT Partially Sustains Duties On Chinese Roller Bearings

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday partially upheld a “new shipper” review conducted by the U.S. Department of Commerce that called for a 12.64 percent dumping duty on tapered roller bearings from China's GGB Bearing Technology (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. and remanded one of the decisions in the review to the agency.



In a 35-page opinion, the CIT sustained one of the two challenged decisions that Commerce made — namely, the record information it chose to use to calculate “surrogate” values for manufacturing factory overhead,...

