Odebrecht Oil & Gas Secures US Bankruptcy Protections

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 9:05 PM EST) -- Brazilian oil field servicing company Odebrecht Oil & Gas received New York bankruptcy court recognition Tuesday of its insolvency proceedings in Brazil, where it has received approval to execute a plan to restructure approximately $4.7 billion in secured debt.



The foreign restructuring case of Odebrecht Oil & Gas, an arm of Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA, was given formal recognition by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity Jr. after the company received no opposition to its application for protection under Chapter 15 of the bankruptcy code,...

