White House Taps Feldblum For Fresh Term At EEOC

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 5:44 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has tapped the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Chai Feldblum, the agency’s first openly lesbian commissioner, to serve a third term, which would extend her tenure at the anti-bias watchdog to the summer of 2023, the White House said Monday.



Known for her focus on employment civil rights issues, Feldblum has served as a commissioner since April 2010 and her renomination for a five-year term, which has been sent to the U.S. Senate, would keep her on the commission until July 1, 2023....

