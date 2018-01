2018 Is The Year Fintech Is Forced To Grow Up

Law360, London (January 1, 2018, 8:04 PM GMT) -- To the sober pinstriped flock of London’s historic banking sector, the City’s financial technology industry is the enfant terrible of its family, disrupting from the fringes and playing fast and loose with the strict regulatory framework that envelopes lending and trading.



But 2018 could finally be the year of maturity for the nascent sector, lawyers say, as a deluge of regulation designed to open competition between the upstarts and the traditional financiers also places strict controls on data — the lifeblood of any app or software...

To view the full article, register now.