Kennedys Boosts Practice With 5 Mayer Brown Hires

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 8:34 PM EST) -- Global insurance law giant Kennedys said it has given its European practice a shot in the arm by hiring away five insurance specialists from Mayer Brown LLP who will join Kennedys’ offices in the U.K. and Ireland.



David Chadwick, Ingrid Hobbs, Tim McCaw, Andrew McGahey and Andrew Westlake will all join Kennedys as partners. The team will officially start at the firm “early in the new year,” according to a statement.



“I am delighted that David, Ingrid, Tim, Andrew and Andrew are set to join Kennedys,”...

To view the full article, register now.