House Passes Mortgage Escrow Safe Harbor For Small Banks
The bill, the Community Institution Mortgage Relief Act of 2017, passed 294-129 as backers claimed it would allow people in underserved communities greater access to banks by lowering the cost of capital. The measure’s main backer, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said the consumer financial protection rules in the Dodd-Frank Act have cut off of bank access in many communities while...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login