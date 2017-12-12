House Passes Mortgage Escrow Safe Harbor For Small Banks

Law360, Washington (December 12, 2017, 8:15 PM EST) -- Smaller financial institutions could have a new safe harbor to exempt them from federal mortgage escrow rules under a bill the U.S. House of Representatives passed Tuesday.



The bill, the Community Institution Mortgage Relief Act of 2017, passed 294-129 as backers claimed it would allow people in underserved communities greater access to banks by lowering the cost of capital. The measure’s main backer, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said the consumer financial protection rules in the Dodd-Frank Act have cut off of bank access in many communities while...

To view the full article, register now.