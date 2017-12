Calif. Surrogacy Agency Not Covered For Negligence Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (December 12, 2017, 8:21 PM EST) -- Admiral Insurance Co. need not defend a surrogacy agency in a negligence suit brought by former clients whose surrogate-born daughter developed a rare form of eye cancer, as the agency failed to disclose the claim on its policy application, according to a California appellate opinion filed Tuesday.



La Mesa, California-based A Perfect Match Inc. had received letters from the former clients' counsel threatening litigation prior to applying for a new commercial liability policy with Admiral in October 2012, according to court documents.



However, court papers say,...

To view the full article, register now.