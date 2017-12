RI Justices Say Clinic's Med Mal Deal Covers Nurses

Law360, Los Angeles (December 12, 2017, 10:04 PM EST) -- The Rhode Island Supreme Court has affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing two nurses of medical negligence in connection with a patient's injuries, finding that under state law, a previous settlement with the nurses' health clinic employer shielded its "agents" from liability.



The state's highest court on Friday upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Colleen Belmonte and Kim Hornby in a suit brought by Michelle Hall accusing the nurses of providing negligent medical treatment for her daughter that purportedly caused serious injuries....

