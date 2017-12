NY's OCC Fintech Charter Suit Dismissed As 'Speculative'

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 5:37 PM EST) -- A challenge to a proposed federal charter for financial technology firms was dismissed on Tuesday, with a federal judge ruling that New York's top financial regulator's case was speculative, because the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has not finalized its plans for the charter.



The New York Department of Financial Services sued the OCC in May over plans for creating a special purpose national charter for fintech firms, arguing that the national bank supervisor did not have the authority to issue such a charter....

To view the full article, register now.