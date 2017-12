NJ Man Charged With Armed Cryptocurrency Robbery

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 8:40 PM EST) -- Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said Tuesday that a New Jersey man has been indicted for stealing more than $1.8 million worth of the cryptocurrency Ether through the physical theft of a digital wallet.



Louis Meza, 35, was indicted in New York state court on charges of grand larceny in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, robbery in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree,...

