Ohio State Univ. Hospital Hit With Cancer Death Suit

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:46 PM EST) -- The family of an Ohio man filed a wrongful death suit in state court Tuesday alleging that Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s poor treatment of his bladder cancer led to his death in 2016.



William McGuire’s wife, Grace, contends the hospital failed to meet accepted standards of care by, among other things, treating her spouse's invasive bladder cancer with a drug targeted at noninvasive cancers, which she says caused his cancer to spread and cause his death.



The hospital, through its doctors, nurses and other...

