DOT Escapes Enviro Suit Over Review Of Oil Spill Plans

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 7:39 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday granted a quick win to the U.S. Department of Transportation in a suit accusing it of shirking its responsibilities to review spill response plans for certain oil facilities, agreeing with the agency that the environmental group that brought the suit didn’t have standing.



U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith granted the DOT’s bid for summary judgment in the National Wildlife Federation's suit accusing the department of failing to review spill response plans for pipelines crossing inland waterways. The judge wrote that...

