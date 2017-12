Pharma Cos. Settle Pa. Skelaxin Pay-For-Delay Fight

Law360, Philadelphia (December 12, 2017, 6:37 PM EST) -- Generics maker SigmaPharm Inc. has settled a Pennsylvania state lawsuit accusing Mutual Pharmaceutical Co. Inc. of conspiring with Pfizer unit King Pharmaceuticals Inc. to suppress the release of generic forms of the muscle relaxant Skelaxin, according to an order docketed Tuesday.



SigmaPharm’s suit, along with an associated lawsuit involving SigmaPharm company head Spiridon Spireas and sister company Hygrosol Pharmaceutical Corp., had been active since 2012, but SigmaPharm reached a confidential settlement with King earlier this year. The trial on the remaining claims against Mutual was to...

