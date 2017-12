Navajo Nation Hits Wells Fargo With $50M Fake Account Suit

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 10:47 PM EST) -- Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch sued Wells Fargo Tuesday in a New Mexico federal court case worth an estimated $50 million, alleging the bank opened fraudulent accounts, targeted the most vulnerable tribal members and sought to block litigation by lying to the Navajo government after the false account scandal came to light.



In many ways, the allegations mirror those in a slew of consumer class actions filed after a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau investigation last year revealed that more than 5,000 Wells Fargo employees tried to...

