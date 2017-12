Investors In PowerSecure Stock Suit Out Of Tries At 4th Circ.

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 8:09 PM EST) -- The full Fourth Circuit on Tuesday summarily rejected an investor’s bid to reconsider its decision not to resuscitate a securities fraud case against PowerSecure International Inc. and its CEO, leaving shareholders who blamed the company when its stock price tanked with little recourse.



Maguire Financial LP and other investors sought to lead a class action against PowerSecure and its boss Sidney Hinton, but the case was dismissed in 2016 and a three-judge appeals panel rejected the financial firm’s effort to save the suit earlier this year....

To view the full article, register now.