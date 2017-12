GSK Beats Heart Attack Suit In Diabetes Drug MDL

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 5:12 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday tossed a suit against GlaxoSmithKline LLC in multidistrict litigation related to the safety of its diabetes drug Avandia because the patient who brought the allegations didn’t demonstrate his doctor would have avoided the treatment had he known of its risks.



U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe granted the company's bid for summary judgment, saying John Siddoway, who alleges his Avandia prescription caused two heart attacks in 2003, didn’t show that his primary care physician, Dr. Dennis Peterson, would have declined...

